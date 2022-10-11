VNET Group Inc. Shares Are Down -72.32% Since The Beginning Of The Year

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has a beta value of -0.04 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $746.50M, closed the last trade at $4.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -6.43% during that session. The VNET stock price is -309.58% off its 52-week high price of $19.66 and 26.88% above the 52-week low of $3.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Sporting -6.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the VNET stock price touched $4.80 or saw a rise of 18.37%. Year-to-date, VNET Group Inc. shares have moved -46.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have changed 4.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.71.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VNET Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -66.67%, compared to -5.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -225.00% and -94.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $256.39 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $273.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $234.42 million and $244.29 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.40% for the current quarter and 12.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.40% over the past 5 years.

VNET Dividends

VNET Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 16 and November 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.25% with a share float percentage of 85.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VNET Group Inc. having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 13.73 million shares worth more than $80.02 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FIL LTD held 9.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TT International Asset Management LTD, with the holding of over 13.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77.98 million and represent 9.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.34% shares in the company for having 3.34 million shares of worth $19.5 million while later fund manager owns 1.66 million shares of worth $9.91 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.