Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Dropped -20.00% In One Month

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has a beta value of 2.80 and has seen 21.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.19B, closed the last trade at $3.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -2.91% during that session. The RIG stock price is -85.33% off its 52-week high price of $5.56 and 22.67% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.85 million shares.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Sporting -2.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the RIG stock price touched $3.00 or saw a rise of 7.41%. Year-to-date, Transocean Ltd. shares have moved 8.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have changed -20.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 66.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.25 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -166.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.33% from current levels.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Transocean Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.32%, compared to 44.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $692.32 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $685.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $656 million and $626 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.50% for the current quarter and 9.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.60% over the past 5 years.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.22% with a share float percentage of 63.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Transocean Ltd. having a total of 419 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 52.71 million shares worth more than $240.86 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 47.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $216.59 million and represent 6.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.87% shares in the company for having 33.15 million shares of worth $110.38 million while later fund manager owns 16.2 million shares of worth $74.04 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.