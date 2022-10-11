Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Is Down -2.00%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.30B, closed the recent trade at $24.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -2.00% during that session. The TDOC stock price is -542.18% off its 52-week high price of $156.82 and 0.25% above the 52-week low of $24.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.88 million shares.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Sporting -2.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the TDOC stock price touched $24.42 or saw a rise of 11.17%. Year-to-date, Teladoc Health Inc. shares have moved -72.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have changed -25.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.24.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teladoc Health Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4,515.79%, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.80% and -557.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.70%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $609.02 million for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $641.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.30% over the past 5 years.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.26% with a share float percentage of 83.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teladoc Health Inc. having a total of 971 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 20.29 million shares worth more than $673.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 12.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $954.87 million and represent 8.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.89% shares in the company for having 11.11 million shares of worth $369.01 million while later fund manager owns 4.18 million shares of worth $301.55 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.59% of company’s outstanding stock.