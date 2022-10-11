Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) Must Gain 26.35% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has a beta value of 2.39 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.73B, closed the last trade at $20.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.76 on the day or -3.53% during that session. The TALO stock price is -22.73% off its 52-week high price of $25.49 and 58.74% above the 52-week low of $8.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.89.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) trade information

Sporting -3.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the TALO stock price touched $20.77 or saw a rise of 8.22%. Year-to-date, Talos Energy Inc. shares have moved 111.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have changed 2.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -92.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.74% from current levels.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Talos Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6,700.00%, compared to 29.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 157.80% and 715.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $402.35 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $378.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.30% over the past 5 years.

TALO Dividends

Talos Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.53% with a share float percentage of 85.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Talos Energy Inc. having a total of 262 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Riverstone Holdings LLC with over 16.27 million shares worth more than $256.9 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Riverstone Holdings LLC held 19.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.67 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.13 million and represent 9.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.55% shares in the company for having 2.93 million shares of worth $45.31 million while later fund manager owns 2.91 million shares of worth $44.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.52% of company’s outstanding stock.