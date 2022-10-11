Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05B, closed the last trade at $2.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.27% during that session. The KIND stock price is -620.54% off its 52-week high price of $18.59 and 4.26% above the 52-week low of $2.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.42 million shares.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Sporting -2.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the KIND stock price touched $2.58 or saw a rise of 15.13%. Year-to-date, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares have moved -67.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) have changed -20.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -132.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.1% from current levels.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.15%, compared to 2.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.22 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $64.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.25% with a share float percentage of 65.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 10.7 million shares worth more than $27.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Capital World Investors held 6.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.48 million and represent 5.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.97% shares in the company for having 10.7 million shares of worth $27.6 million while later fund manager owns 4.9 million shares of worth $12.63 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.19% of company’s outstanding stock.