QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) has seen 7.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.76B, closed the last trade at $8.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -5.10% during that session. The QS stock price is -438.5% off its 52-week high price of $43.08 and -2.37% below the 52-week low of $8.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.84 million shares.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Sporting -5.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the QS stock price touched $8.00 or saw a rise of 17.95%. Year-to-date, QuantumScape Corporation shares have moved -63.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) have changed -26.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.32.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that QuantumScape Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.64%, compared to 0.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -61.50% and -37.50% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 98.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.88%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 24 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.28% with a share float percentage of 49.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QuantumScape Corporation having a total of 416 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.38 million shares worth more than $147.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 15.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.32 million and represent 4.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 5.99 million shares of worth $47.92 million while later fund manager owns 5.13 million shares of worth $41.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.47% of company’s outstanding stock.