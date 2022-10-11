Poshmark Inc. Shares Are Up -23.12% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.40B, closed the recent trade at $17.69 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.17% during that session. The POSH stock price is -54.55% off its 52-week high price of $27.34 and 49.29% above the 52-week low of $8.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Poshmark Inc. (POSH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

Sporting 0.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the POSH stock price touched $17.69 or saw a rise of 1.28%. Year-to-date, Poshmark Inc. shares have moved 3.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have changed 36.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.25, which means that the shares’ value could drop -24.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.82% from the levels at last check today.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Poshmark Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.44%, compared to -15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -575.00% and -188.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.50%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $87.38 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $88.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

POSH Dividends

Poshmark Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.13% with a share float percentage of 110.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Poshmark Inc. having a total of 174 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 5.97 million shares worth more than $75.6 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited held 11.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MV Management XI, L.L.C., with the holding of over 5.01 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.68 million and represent 9.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.31% shares in the company for having 1.77 million shares of worth $19.59 million while later fund manager owns 1.1 million shares of worth $13.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.