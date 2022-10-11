Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.88B, closed the last trade at $5.23 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The PSNY stock price is -213.77% off its 52-week high price of $16.41 and 5.93% above the 52-week low of $4.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the PSNY stock price touched $5.23 or saw a rise of 12.69%. Year-to-date, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares have moved -55.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) have changed -27.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.17% over the past 6 months.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.41% with a share float percentage of 6.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AMF Tjanstepension AB with over 4.4 million shares worth more than $38.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, AMF Tjanstepension AB held 0.21% of shares outstanding.