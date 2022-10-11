Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) Surprises Wall Street With 9.80% Stock Price Gain

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) has a beta value of 0.40 and has seen 3.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.44M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 9.80% during that session. The PSTV stock price is -285.71% off its 52-week high price of $2.16 and 30.36% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.42 million shares.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

Sporting 9.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the PSTV stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 23.29%. Year-to-date, Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -46.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) have changed -20.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -792.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -257.14% from current levels.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.23%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.00% and 15.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 71.90% over the past 5 years.

PSTV Dividends

Plus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 19 and October 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.00% with a share float percentage of 11.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plus Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC with over 1.53 million shares worth more than $0.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC held 4.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.48 million and represent 2.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Otter Creek Long Short Opportunity Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 0.69 million shares of worth $0.39 million while later fund manager owns 0.33 million shares of worth $0.18 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.