Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Shares Have Inclined 46.49% Year To Date

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) has a beta value of 4.64 and has seen 5.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.93B, closed the last trade at $8.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -2.23% during that session. The PR stock price is -10.73% off its 52-week high price of $9.70 and 42.01% above the 52-week low of $5.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) trade information

Sporting -2.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the PR stock price touched $8.76 or saw a rise of 6.81%. Year-to-date, Permian Resources Corporation shares have moved 46.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) have changed 10.33%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.50 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -48.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.8% from current levels.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Permian Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 194.20%, compared to 29.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 118.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.00%.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.