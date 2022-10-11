Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.60B, closed the recent trade at $29.99 per share which meant it lost -$2.82 on the day or -8.61% during that session. The NOG stock price is -30.38% off its 52-week high price of $39.10 and 41.61% above the 52-week low of $17.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 859.58K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.7.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) trade information

Sporting -8.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the NOG stock price touched $29.99 or saw a rise of 11.48%. Year-to-date, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares have moved 59.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) have changed 4.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.19% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $66.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -120.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.03% from the levels at last check today.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 102.01%, compared to 29.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 84.80% and 119.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 232.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $391.09 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $411.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 69.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 99.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.30%.

NOG Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 3.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.16% with a share float percentage of 90.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Northern Oil and Gas Inc. having a total of 312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 6.05 million shares worth more than $170.66 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital World Investors held 7.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.53 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.62 million and represent 5.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.83% shares in the company for having 6.05 million shares of worth $170.66 million while later fund manager owns 2.24 million shares of worth $56.65 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.90% of company’s outstanding stock.