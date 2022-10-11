Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 2.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.22B, closed the recent trade at $217.26 per share which meant it lost -$12.72 on the day or -5.53% during that session. The NFLX stock price is -222.65% off its 52-week high price of $700.99 and 25.11% above the 52-week low of $162.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 23 out of 44 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.13.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

Sporting -5.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the NFLX stock price touched $217.26 or saw a rise of 11.06%. Year-to-date, Netflix Inc. shares have moved -61.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have changed -1.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Netflix Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.94%, compared to 11.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.20% and -13.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.70%.

31 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.84 billion for the current quarter. 30 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.98 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $7.48 billion and $7.71 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.90% for the current quarter and 3.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 90.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 81.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.80%.

NFLX Dividends

Netflix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.96% with a share float percentage of 79.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Netflix Inc. having a total of 2,233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.58 million shares worth more than $7.49 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 27.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.02 billion and represent 6.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 13.09 million shares of worth $2.83 billion while later fund manager owns 10.94 million shares of worth $2.37 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.46% of company’s outstanding stock.