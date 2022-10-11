Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Shares Have Loss -5.08% Over The Past Month

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 1.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $636.98M, closed the last trade at $3.55 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.57% during that session. The NKTR stock price is -404.51% off its 52-week high price of $17.91 and 16.62% above the 52-week low of $2.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.94.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Sporting 0.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the NKTR stock price touched $3.55 or saw a rise of 1.93%. Year-to-date, Nektar Therapeutics shares have moved -73.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have changed -5.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -69.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.49% from current levels.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nektar Therapeutics shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.17%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -36.20% and 40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.66 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $28.33 million and $24.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -20.00% for the current quarter and -8.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -14.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.30%.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.13% with a share float percentage of 97.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nektar Therapeutics having a total of 326 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 37.23 million shares worth more than $200.67 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 19.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 26.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.76 million and represent 14.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.12% shares in the company for having 13.26 million shares of worth $50.37 million while later fund manager owns 11.38 million shares of worth $47.01 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 6.11% of company’s outstanding stock.