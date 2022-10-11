Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW): What Makes The Stock Good?

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.94B, closed the last trade at $9.21 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 3.25% during that session. The MCW stock price is -115.2% off its 52-week high price of $19.82 and 9.77% above the 52-week low of $8.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) trade information

Sporting 3.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the MCW stock price touched $9.21 or saw a rise of 2.85%. Year-to-date, Mister Car Wash Inc. shares have moved -49.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) have changed -13.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -204.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.28% from current levels.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mister Car Wash Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.64%, compared to -3.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $219.71 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $226.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $191.76 million and $194.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.60% for the current quarter and 16.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -138.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.80%.

MCW Dividends

Mister Car Wash Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.97% with a share float percentage of 101.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mister Car Wash Inc. having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 219.21 million shares worth more than $3.24 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. held 72.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, with the holding of over 9.99 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $147.74 million and represent 3.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 3.12 million shares of worth $46.21 million while later fund manager owns 2.93 million shares of worth $43.36 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.