Investor Confidence Shakens After Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Share Prices Gain $0.23

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) has seen 3.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.99M, closed the recent trade at $1.11 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 26.06% during that session. The WNW stock price is -458.56% off its 52-week high price of $6.20 and 52.25% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 142.65K shares.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Sporting 26.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the WNW stock price touched $1.11 or saw a fall of -21.98%. Year-to-date, Meiwu Technology Company Limited shares have moved -62.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) have changed 28.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.48% over the past 6 months.

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.99% with a share float percentage of 1.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meiwu Technology Company Limited having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 82900.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $86133.0 and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.