Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) Share Prices Gained By $1.17

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $728.97M, closed the last trade at $11.26 per share which meant it gained $1.17 on the day or 11.60% during that session. The IMTX stock price is -32.33% off its 52-week high price of $14.90 and 48.93% above the 52-week low of $5.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 266.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immatics N.V. (IMTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) trade information

Sporting 11.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the IMTX stock price touched $11.26 or saw a rise of 2.76%. Year-to-date, Immatics N.V. shares have moved -16.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) have changed -12.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.45 while the price target rests at a high of $28.12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -149.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -37.21% from current levels.

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Immatics N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 121.14%, compared to 1.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.90% and 49.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 351.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.68 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6 million and $11.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 311.30% for the current quarter and 126.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 66.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.80%.

IMTX Dividends

Immatics N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.30% with a share float percentage of 53.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immatics N.V. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 4.42 million shares worth more than $35.35 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 7.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.94 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.53 million and represent 4.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 1.41 million shares of worth $10.92 million while later fund manager owns 89895.0 shares of worth $0.7 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.