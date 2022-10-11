Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) has seen 5.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.14M, closed the last trade at $0.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -5.32% during that session. The IMPP stock price is -2387.18% off its 52-week high price of $9.70 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.77 million shares.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Sporting -5.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the IMPP stock price touched $0.39 or saw a rise of 12.56%. Year-to-date, Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares have moved -81.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) have changed 6.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -69.37% over the past 6 months.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.59% with a share float percentage of 1.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Imperial Petroleum Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MSD Partners, L.P. with over 0.44 million shares worth more than $0.64 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, MSD Partners, L.P. held 0.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 0.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.55 million and represent 0.27% of shares outstanding.