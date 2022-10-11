Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.33B, closed the last trade at $9.54 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 4.95% during that session. The IMVT stock price is -6.18% off its 52-week high price of $10.13 and 67.09% above the 52-week low of $3.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 823.55K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Sporting 4.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the IMVT stock price touched $9.54 or saw a rise of 5.82%. Year-to-date, Immunovant Inc. shares have moved 11.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have changed 90.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.25, which means that the shares’ value could drop -3.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -67.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 58.07% from current levels.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Immunovant Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 89.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.69%, compared to 1.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -29.00% and -20.00% for the next quarter.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.98% with a share float percentage of 113.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immunovant Inc. having a total of 175 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alpine Global Management, Llc with over 7.72 million shares worth more than $42.56 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Alpine Global Management, Llc held 6.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, LP, with the holding of over 7.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.81 million and represent 6.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.61% shares in the company for having 5.37 million shares of worth $29.6 million while later fund manager owns 1.04 million shares of worth $5.7 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.