Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Investors To Make Money Again

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 2.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.40B, closed the recent trade at $12.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.53% during that session. The HPE stock price is -45.22% off its 52-week high price of $17.76 and 2.7% above the 52-week low of $11.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) trade information

Sporting -0.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the HPE stock price touched $12.23 or saw a rise of 6.07%. Year-to-date, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares have moved -22.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) have changed -8.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -63.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.88% from the levels at last check today.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.55%, compared to 7.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.10% and 11.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.70%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.97 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.58 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 3.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.72%.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is expected to release its next earnings report between November 28 and December 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 3.90%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.84% with a share float percentage of 86.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company having a total of 1,198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 152.57 million shares worth more than $2.55 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 125.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.09 billion and represent 9.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.48% shares in the company for having 71.21 million shares of worth $944.3 million while later fund manager owns 37.53 million shares of worth $627.04 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.