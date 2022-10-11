Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $908.56M, closed the last trade at $3.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.93% during that session. The BORR stock price is -75.31% off its 52-week high price of $6.96 and 63.48% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 million shares.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Sporting -2.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the BORR stock price touched $3.97 or saw a rise of 7.46%. Year-to-date, Borr Drilling Limited shares have moved 92.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) have changed -5.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.42.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -9.36% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 71.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $101.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $106.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.70% with a share float percentage of 44.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Borr Drilling Limited having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Barclays Plc with over 1.52 million shares worth more than $5.09 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Barclays Plc held 0.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ, with the holding of over 1.31 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.4 million and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 3.01 million shares of worth $13.86 million while later fund manager owns 0.72 million shares of worth $3.32 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.