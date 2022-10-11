HashiCorp Inc. (HCP)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.58B, closed the last trade at $29.27 per share which meant it lost -$3.01 on the day or -9.32% during that session. The HCP stock price is -251.73% off its 52-week high price of $102.95 and 12.85% above the 52-week low of $25.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Sporting -9.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the HCP stock price touched $29.27 or saw a rise of 16.16%. Year-to-date, HashiCorp Inc. shares have moved -67.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) have changed -4.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.18.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HashiCorp Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.28%, compared to 2.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.50%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $102.29 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $106.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.68% with a share float percentage of 78.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HashiCorp Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mayfield XIV Management (UGP), Ltd. with over 26.22 million shares worth more than $1.42 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Mayfield XIV Management (UGP), Ltd. held 66.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC, with the holding of over 7.01 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $378.39 million and represent 17.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.51% shares in the company for having 3.36 million shares of worth $98.88 million while later fund manager owns 1.77 million shares of worth $51.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.48% of company’s outstanding stock.