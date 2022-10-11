Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has a beta value of 2.39 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $218.42M, closed the last trade at $1.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.01% during that session. The GCI stock price is -340.41% off its 52-week high price of $6.43 and -0.68% below the 52-week low of $1.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Sporting -2.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the GCI stock price touched $1.46 or saw a rise of 10.43%. Year-to-date, Gannett Co. Inc. shares have moved -72.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) have changed -35.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.36.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -64.99% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $788.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $789.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $804.27 million and $817.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.00% for the current quarter and -3.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.00% over the past 5 years.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.77% with a share float percentage of 74.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gannett Co. Inc. having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 22.81 million shares worth more than $102.89 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.59 million and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.97% shares in the company for having 10.22 million shares of worth $29.65 million while later fund manager owns 4.06 million shares of worth $18.33 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.