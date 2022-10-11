Enhabit Inc. (EHAB): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $697.54M, closed the last trade at $13.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -3.37% during that session. The EHAB stock price is -83.64% off its 52-week high price of $25.25 and 15.27% above the 52-week low of $11.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 752.77K shares.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) trade information

Sporting -3.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the EHAB stock price touched $13.75 or saw a rise of 6.08%. Year-to-date, Enhabit Inc. shares have moved -45.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) have changed -16.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 49.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.93%.

EHAB Dividends

Enhabit Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.06% with a share float percentage of 4.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enhabit Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company.