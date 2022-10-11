Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Drops -1.99%, Marking Lose By Bears

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has a beta value of 3.07 and has seen 2.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.48B, closed the recent trade at $6.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -1.99% during that session. The CPG stock price is -58.61% off its 52-week high price of $10.96 and 41.24% above the 52-week low of $4.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.38.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Sporting -1.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the CPG stock price touched $6.91 or saw a rise of 10.49%. Year-to-date, Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have moved 32.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) have changed -0.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.81% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.25 while the price target rests at a high of $15.51. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -124.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.86% from the levels at last check today.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 261.11%, compared to 7.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 280.00% and 131.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 67.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $768.24 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $717.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $500.1 million and $602.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 53.60% for the current quarter and 19.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.70% over the past 5 years.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 4.54%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.36% with a share float percentage of 40.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Point Energy Corp. having a total of 259 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 21.3 million shares worth more than $148.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 3.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ninepoint Partners LP, with the holding of over 18.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $125.73 million and represent 3.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 15.44 million shares of worth $107.85 million while later fund manager owns 10.01 million shares of worth $69.94 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.78% of company’s outstanding stock.