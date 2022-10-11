Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 82.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.20B, closed the last trade at $6.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -5.62% during that session. The CCL stock price is -296.39% off its 52-week high price of $25.29 and -2.98% below the 52-week low of $6.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 97.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 58.63 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Sporting -5.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the CCL stock price touched $6.38 or saw a rise of 18.41%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corporation & plc shares have moved -68.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) have changed -38.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 137.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -244.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.96% from current levels.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carnival Corporation & plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.24%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 96.10% and 86.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 690.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.82 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.61 billion for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2022. Year-ago sales stood $715.58 million and $1.14 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 573.90% for the current quarter and 304.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 35.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.95%.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its next earnings report between December 19 and December 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.47% with a share float percentage of 52.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival Corporation & plc having a total of 993 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 90.11 million shares worth more than $1.82 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, with the holding of over 50.83 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.03 billion and represent 5.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 24.47 million shares of worth $494.82 million while later fund manager owns 19.04 million shares of worth $384.91 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.91% of company’s outstanding stock.