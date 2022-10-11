Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Shares Have Declined -47.26% Year To Date

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 3.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.86M, closed the recent trade at $1.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -7.55% during that session. The APDN stock price is -275.0% off its 52-week high price of $7.35 and 68.37% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.74 million shares.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) trade information

Sporting -7.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the APDN stock price touched $1.96 or saw a rise of 17.65%. Year-to-date, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares have moved -47.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 89.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) have changed -25.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.16%, compared to -0.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.40% and 56.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 105.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.13 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.80% over the past 5 years.

APDN Dividends

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 07 and December 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.60% with a share float percentage of 11.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied DNA Sciences Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.46 million shares worth more than $0.98 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 5.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.21 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 2.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.34% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.26 million while later fund manager owns 87412.0 shares of worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.