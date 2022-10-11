An In-Depth Look At The DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.69B, closed the last trade at $35.52 per share which meant it lost -$1.4 on the day or -3.79% during that session. The DOCN stock price is -275.56% off its 52-week high price of $133.40 and 15.4% above the 52-week low of $30.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Sporting -3.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the DOCN stock price touched $35.52 or saw a rise of 12.9%. Year-to-date, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares have moved -55.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) have changed -19.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.47.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 120.59%, compared to 2.40% for the industry.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.12% with a share float percentage of 77.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. having a total of 386 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IA Venture Partners, LLC with over 7.4 million shares worth more than $594.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, IA Venture Partners, LLC held 6.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP, with the holding of over 7.4 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $428.35 million and represent 6.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.39% shares in the company for having 2.53 million shares of worth $104.7 million while later fund manager owns 1.73 million shares of worth $71.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.63% of company’s outstanding stock.