An In-Depth Look At The Azul S.A. (AZUL) Stock

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14B, closed the last trade at $10.08 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 1.41% during that session. The AZUL stock price is -98.51% off its 52-week high price of $20.01 and 39.29% above the 52-week low of $6.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) trade information

Sporting 1.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the AZUL stock price touched $10.08 or saw a rise of 1.75%. Year-to-date, Azul S.A. shares have moved -23.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have changed -1.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.08.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Azul S.A. (AZUL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Azul S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.73%, compared to 18.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -83.30% and 62.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 64.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $738.87 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $817.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $321.47 million and $450.57 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 129.80% for the current quarter and 81.50% for the next.

AZUL Dividends

Azul S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.78% with a share float percentage of 35.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Azul S.A. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 13.03 million shares worth more than $196.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital Research Global Investors held 11.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oaktree Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 3.82 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.43 million and represent 3.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.51% shares in the company for having 7.28 million shares of worth $109.55 million while later fund manager owns 1.24 million shares of worth $18.7 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.