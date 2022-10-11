AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) investors to reap big returns again

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $433.47M, closed the last trade at $1.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.13% during that session. The AMTD stock price is -1062.16% off its 52-week high price of $12.90 and 9.01% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.35 million shares.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) trade information

Sporting -5.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the AMTD stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 16.54%. Year-to-date, AMTD IDEA Group shares have moved -64.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) have changed -21.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 40790.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.53% over the past 6 months.

AMTD Dividends

AMTD IDEA Group is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.89% with a share float percentage of 0.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMTD IDEA Group having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 1.28 million shares worth more than $3.02 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 0.89% of shares outstanding.