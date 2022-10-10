Why Should You Consider Adding AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) To Your Portfolio?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 23.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.68B, closed the last trade at $6.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.59 on the day or -8.29% during that session. The AMC stock price is -332.31% off its 52-week high price of $28.23 and 8.73% above the 52-week low of $5.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 57.63 million shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Sporting -8.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the AMC stock price touched $6.53 or saw a rise of 19.68%. Year-to-date, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have moved -60.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have changed -24.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 96.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.84, which means that the shares’ value could drop -129.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.76. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 92.34% from current levels.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.40%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.20% and 52.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 71.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.16 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.08 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.20% over the past 5 years.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.25% with a share float percentage of 35.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. having a total of 468 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.38 million shares worth more than $1.17 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 43.32 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.07 billion and represent 8.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 14.86 million shares of worth $366.08 million while later fund manager owns 11.67 million shares of worth $287.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.