Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)?

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.44B, closed the recent trade at $66.68 per share which meant it lost -$6.41 on the day or -8.77% during that session. The WYNN stock price is -48.47% off its 52-week high price of $99.00 and 24.72% above the 52-week low of $50.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.90 million shares.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Sporting -8.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the WYNN stock price touched $66.68 or saw a rise of 10.34%. Year-to-date, Wynn Resorts Limited shares have moved -14.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have changed 18.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.8.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wynn Resorts Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.40%, compared to 10.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.80% and 39.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.70%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $980.85 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.06 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.80% over the past 5 years.

WYNN Dividends

Wynn Resorts Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.81% with a share float percentage of 67.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wynn Resorts Limited having a total of 703 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.05 million shares worth more than $881.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 9.18 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $731.95 million and represent 7.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.04% shares in the company for having 7.0 million shares of worth $398.86 million while later fund manager owns 4.21 million shares of worth $335.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.63% of company’s outstanding stock.