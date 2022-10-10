Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY)?

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $318.79M, closed the last trade at $2.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -8.86% during that session. The GROY stock price is -159.26% off its 52-week high price of $5.60 and 0.46% above the 52-week low of $2.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 426.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) trade information

Sporting -8.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the GROY stock price touched $2.16 or saw a rise of 24.21%. Year-to-date, Gold Royalty Corp. shares have moved -56.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) have changed -22.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.75 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -270.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -73.61% from current levels.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gold Royalty Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 77.78%, compared to 2.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2,374.00%.

GROY Dividends

Gold Royalty Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 21 and December 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 1.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.55% with a share float percentage of 17.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gold Royalty Corp. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 5.73 million shares worth more than $23.61 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, with the holding of over 2.64 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.89 million and represent 1.98% of shares outstanding.