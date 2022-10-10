Why Buy Stock In UBS Group AG (UBS)?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.29B, closed the recent trade at $14.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.95% during that session. The UBS stock price is -45.94% off its 52-week high price of $21.19 and 93.66% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UBS Group AG (UBS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Sporting -0.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the UBS stock price touched $14.52 or saw a rise of 8.16%. Year-to-date, UBS Group AG shares have moved -16.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have changed -9.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.6.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UBS Group AG shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.94%, compared to 3.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -44.60% and -19.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.40%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 16.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.50%.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 3.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.19% with a share float percentage of 57.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UBS Group AG having a total of 918 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Norges Bank Investment Management with over 164.21 million shares worth more than $2.38 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Norges Bank Investment Management held 4.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 153.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.21 billion and represent 3.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.17% shares in the company for having 83.76 million shares of worth $1.21 billion while later fund manager owns 41.17 million shares of worth $595.67 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.