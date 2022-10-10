When Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Will Be A Good Investment?

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.45B, closed the recent trade at $7.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.55% during that session. The RITM stock price is -62.9% off its 52-week high price of $11.81 and 5.38% above the 52-week low of $6.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) trade information

Sporting -0.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the RITM stock price touched $7.25 or saw a rise of 5.97%. Year-to-date, Rithm Capital Corp. shares have moved -31.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) have changed -20.67%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.28% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -79.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -37.93% from the levels at last check today..

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rithm Capital Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.22%, compared to -7.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 142.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.14%.

RITM Dividends

Rithm Capital Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 13.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.