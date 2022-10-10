When Is W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Going To Be Good Investment?

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 4.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11B, closed the last trade at $7.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -2.97% during that session. The WTI stock price is -19.97% off its 52-week high price of $9.01 and 60.45% above the 52-week low of $2.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.33.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Sporting -2.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the WTI stock price touched $7.51 or saw a rise of 6.01%. Year-to-date, W&T Offshore Inc. shares have moved 132.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) have changed 19.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -15.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 13.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.45% from current levels.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 77.54% over the past 6 months, compared to 29.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 54.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $228.2 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $219.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $122.04 million and $133.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 87.00% for the current quarter and 63.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.50% over the past 5 years.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.85% with a share float percentage of 65.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with W&T Offshore Inc. having a total of 197 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.43 million shares worth more than $39.86 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 7.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 6.83 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.1 million and represent 4.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.44% shares in the company for having 7.78 million shares of worth $33.63 million while later fund manager owns 2.77 million shares of worth $10.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.