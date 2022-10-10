What Is So Great About FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR)?

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 6.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $307.38M, closed the last trade at $7.38 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 2.79% during that session. The FNGR stock price is -26.83% off its 52-week high price of $9.36 and 91.6% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 million shares.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information

Sporting 2.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the FNGR stock price touched $7.38 or saw a rise of 21.15%. Year-to-date, FingerMotion Inc. shares have moved 3.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 118.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) have changed 770.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 23890.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 195.20% over the past 6 months.

FNGR Dividends

FingerMotion Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.03% with a share float percentage of 1.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FingerMotion Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Spire Wealth Management with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Spire Wealth Management held 0.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Andesa Financial Management Inc., with the holding of over 100000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.