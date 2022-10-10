Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has a beta value of -0.84 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $328.41M, closed the recent trade at $1.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.08% during that session. The GOTU stock price is -308.93% off its 52-week high price of $4.58 and -0.89% below the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Sporting -5.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the GOTU stock price touched $1.12 or saw a rise of 15.79%. Year-to-date, Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares have moved -39.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have changed -26.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.38% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $11.64 while the price target rests at a high of $11.64. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -939.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -939.29% from the levels at last check today..

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -32.18% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -72.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $107.86 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -108.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.03%.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.04% with a share float percentage of 32.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gaotu Techedu Inc. having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 6.57 million shares worth more than $11.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 4.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.05 million and represent 3.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.48% shares in the company for having 2.16 million shares of worth $3.72 million while later fund manager owns 1.88 million shares of worth $2.99 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.