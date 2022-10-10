Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) Lower

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 2.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.32B, closed the recent trade at $11.99 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.08% during that session. The WBD stock price is -163.14% off its 52-week high price of $31.55 and 6.59% above the 52-week low of $11.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.58 million shares.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Sporting 0.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the WBD stock price touched $11.99 or saw a rise of 4.46%. Year-to-date, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares have moved -49.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) have changed -4.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 69.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.12%, compared to 11.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -154.20% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 256.10%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.48 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.11 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.14 billion and $3.19 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 233.80% for the current quarter and 280.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -15.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.42% with a share float percentage of 62.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. having a total of 1,844 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 174.13 million shares worth more than $2.08 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 166.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.99 billion and represent 6.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 64.33 million shares of worth $767.11 million while later fund manager owns 48.89 million shares of worth $583.03 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.