Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) Must Gain 69.67% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.22M, closed the last trade at $0.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -15.66% during that session. The VEV stock price is -543.96% off its 52-week high price of $5.86 and -5.49% below the 52-week low of $0.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 406.11K shares.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) trade information

Sporting -15.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the VEV stock price touched $0.91 or saw a rise of 38.93%. Year-to-date, Vicinity Motor Corp. shares have moved -73.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) have changed -27.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 52320.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -229.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -229.67% from current levels.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.83% over the past 6 months.

VEV Dividends

Vicinity Motor Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.76% with a share float percentage of 1.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vicinity Motor Corp. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. held 0.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.27 million and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.