Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 2.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.55B, closed the recent trade at $26.11 per share which meant it lost -$2.22 on the day or -7.84% during that session. The TCOM stock price is -27.42% off its 52-week high price of $33.27 and 45.27% above the 52-week low of $14.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 23 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Sporting -7.84% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the TCOM stock price touched $26.11 or saw a rise of 14.39%. Year-to-date, Trip.com Group Limited shares have moved 15.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have changed 12.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $234.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.88% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $191.20 while the price target rests at a high of $275.16. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -953.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -632.29% from the levels at last check today..

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trip.com Group Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.42%, compared to 17.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.10% over the past 5 years.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between December 13 and December 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.13% with a share float percentage of 57.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trip.com Group Limited having a total of 510 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 35.67 million shares worth more than $824.71 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 5.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 30.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $698.75 million and represent 4.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 17.13 million shares of worth $395.97 million while later fund manager owns 11.57 million shares of worth $267.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.