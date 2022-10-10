Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.80M, closed the last trade at $1.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.11% during that session. The TRVI stock price is -151.61% off its 52-week high price of $4.68 and 75.27% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 372.26K shares.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) trade information

Sporting -2.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the TRVI stock price touched $1.86 or saw a rise of 3.63%. Year-to-date, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 137.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) have changed -41.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -545.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -330.11% from current levels.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.40%, compared to 1.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 61.70% and 50.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.90% over the past 5 years.

TRVI Dividends

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.80% with a share float percentage of 65.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trevi Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 4.82 million shares worth more than $6.75 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 12.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, with the holding of over 4.82 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.61 million and represent 12.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.29% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.25 million while later fund manager owns 83225.0 shares of worth $0.2 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.