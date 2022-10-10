The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD): What Are The Positives?

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.87B, closed the recent trade at $54.74 per share which meant it lost -$2.05 on the day or -3.62% during that session. The TTD stock price is -108.42% off its 52-week high price of $114.09 and 28.75% above the 52-week low of $39.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

Sporting -3.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the TTD stock price touched $54.74 or saw a rise of 15.34%. Year-to-date, The Trade Desk Inc. shares have moved -38.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have changed -11.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $79.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.12% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $110.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -100.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.93% from the levels at last check today..

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Trade Desk Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.99%, compared to -5.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.10% and 22.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.40%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $364.87 million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $383.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $261.13 million and $283.52 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.70% for the current quarter and 35.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 43.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -44.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.00%.

TTD Dividends

The Trade Desk Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.64% with a share float percentage of 76.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Trade Desk Inc. having a total of 1,020 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 51.73 million shares worth more than $3.58 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 11.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 39.91 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.76 billion and represent 9.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 12.72 million shares of worth $880.58 million while later fund manager owns 11.57 million shares of worth $987.35 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.