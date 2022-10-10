Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF): What Is Good About Stock?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) has seen 2.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.44B, closed the recent trade at $10.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.05% during that session. The IPOF stock price is -9.57% off its 52-week high price of $10.99 and 2.29% above the 52-week low of $9.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 million shares.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) trade information

Sporting -0.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the IPOF stock price touched $10.03 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI shares have moved -1.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) have changed 0.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.46% over the past 6 months.

IPOF Dividends

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI is expected to release its next earnings report on March 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.19% with a share float percentage of 70.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI having a total of 131 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fort Baker Capital Management LP with over 6.04 million shares worth more than $60.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Fort Baker Capital Management LP held 5.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 4.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.75 million and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 1.52 million shares of worth $15.25 million while later fund manager owns 75000.0 shares of worth $0.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.