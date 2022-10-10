Small Cap Stock Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Is A Buy – Analysts

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 6.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $853.69M, closed the last trade at $1.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -6.57% during that session. The QRTEA stock price is -404.02% off its 52-week high price of $10.03 and 4.52% above the 52-week low of $1.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.24 million shares.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Sporting -6.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the QRTEA stock price touched $1.99 or saw a rise of 12.33%. Year-to-date, Qurate Retail Inc. shares have moved -73.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have changed -29.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Qurate Retail Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -60.69%, compared to -15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -74.10% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.82 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.84 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -71.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.00%.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.60% with a share float percentage of 95.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qurate Retail Inc. having a total of 462 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 50.79 million shares worth more than $241.78 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Inc held 13.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 34.05 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $162.1 million and represent 9.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.88% shares in the company for having 33.19 million shares of worth $95.26 million while later fund manager owns 10.13 million shares of worth $48.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.