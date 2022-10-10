Small Cap Stock Haleon plc (HLN) Is A Buy – Analysts

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.72B, closed the recent trade at $5.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -2.79% during that session. The HLN stock price is -43.58% off its 52-week high price of $8.50 and 5.57% above the 52-week low of $5.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.80 million shares.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Sporting -2.79% in the red today, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the HLN stock price touched $5.92 or saw a rise of 7.79%. Year-to-date, Haleon plc shares have moved -18.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) have changed 1.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.28, which means that the shares’ value could drop -80.49% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.80. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 35.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 57.77% from the levels at last check today..

Haleon plc (HLN) estimates and forecasts

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.58% with a share float percentage of 0.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Haleon plc having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Meyer Handelman Co with over 27477.0 shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Meyer Handelman Co held 0.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is New England Research & Management, Inc., with the holding of over 29750.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Large Cap Value Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 5.13 million shares of worth $30.41 million while later fund manager owns 3.96 million shares of worth $23.51 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.