Shares In Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) -2.13% Down, YTD

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $130.51M, closed the last trade at $0.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -8.15% during that session. The HYMC stock price is -416.67% off its 52-week high price of $3.10 and 53.33% above the 52-week low of $0.28. The 3-month trading volume is 5.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Sporting -8.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the HYMC stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 22.54%. Year-to-date, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares have moved -2.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) have changed -16.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2066.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2066.67% from current levels.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -69.97% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -97.60%.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.17 million for the current quarter.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.50% with a share float percentage of 22.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. with over 24.39 million shares worth more than $56.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. held 12.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.51 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.47 million and represent 0.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 3.28 million shares of worth $3.64 million while later fund manager owns 0.98 million shares of worth $1.09 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.