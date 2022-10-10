Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Shares Are Up 12.67% YTD

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.15B, closed the recent trade at $18.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -1.67% during that session. The PARR stock price is -15.49% off its 52-week high price of $21.10 and 36.18% above the 52-week low of $11.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 780.38K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.96.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) trade information

Sporting -1.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the PARR stock price touched $18.27 or saw a rise of 5.82%. Year-to-date, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares have moved 12.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) have changed 2.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.61% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -20.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.0% from the levels at last check today..

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 384.88%, compared to 39.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 342.00% and 34.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.83 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.78 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.20% over the past 5 years.

PARR Dividends

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.56% with a share float percentage of 85.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Par Pacific Holdings Inc. having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Chai Trust Co LLC with over 10.27 million shares worth more than $133.68 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Chai Trust Co LLC held 17.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.58 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.74 million and represent 12.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.28% shares in the company for having 3.18 million shares of worth $49.53 million while later fund manager owns 1.35 million shares of worth $17.58 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.