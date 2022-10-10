New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU): What Makes The Stock Good?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.43B, closed the recent trade at $23.61 per share which meant it lost -$1.87 on the day or -7.34% during that session. The EDU stock price is -26.22% off its 52-week high price of $29.80 and 64.42% above the 52-week low of $8.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Sporting -7.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the EDU stock price touched $23.61 or saw a rise of 14.02%. Year-to-date, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have moved 21.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have changed -2.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.58% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $54.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -128.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.65% from the levels at last check today..

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 114.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 204.84%, compared to -7.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $529.1 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $519.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -134.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.81%.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on July 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.05% with a share float percentage of 66.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. having a total of 340 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 9.97 million shares worth more than $114.63 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 0.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 8.74 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $100.55 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 1.91 million shares of worth $24.03 million while later fund manager owns 1.7 million shares of worth $21.38 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.