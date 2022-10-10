New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Gains 30.00%, Causing Bears To Win

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 3.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.19M, closed the last trade at $1.56 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 30.00% during that session. The GBR stock price is -300.64% off its 52-week high price of $6.25 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 97.52K shares.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) trade information

Sporting 30.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the GBR stock price touched $1.56 or saw a rise of 22.0%. Year-to-date, New Concept Energy Inc. shares have moved -34.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) have changed 4.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 25140.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.94% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.60% over the past 5 years.

GBR Dividends

New Concept Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.76% with a share float percentage of 9.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Concept Energy Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $0.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 33289.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94540.0 and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.37% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.35 million while later fund manager owns 56567.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.