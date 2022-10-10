Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has a beta value of 2.44 and has seen 3.22 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.14B, closed the recent trade at $27.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.38% during that session. The MRO stock price is -19.44% off its 52-week high price of $33.24 and 48.65% above the 52-week low of $14.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.29 million shares.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

Sporting -0.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the MRO stock price touched $27.83 or saw a rise of 3.74%. Year-to-date, Marathon Oil Corporation shares have moved 70.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) have changed 9.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.05.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marathon Oil Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 202.55%, compared to 12.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 472.70% and 248.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.80%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.07 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.17 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.14 billion and $1.31 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 81.50% for the current quarter and 65.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 165.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.23%.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 1.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.28% with a share float percentage of 80.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Oil Corporation having a total of 982 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 84.81 million shares worth more than $2.13 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 54.04 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.36 billion and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 21.09 million shares of worth $529.55 million while later fund manager owns 19.8 million shares of worth $445.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.